raf simons is opening a cafe!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

When Raf Simons announced he was leaving Calvin Klein at the end of last year, we had mixed emotions. Would he crop up at the helm of another colossal fashion house? Or instead expand his namesake brand to womenswear? Well, the first of his artistic ventures has been announced, and it turns out that he’s pivoted to owning a cafe.

In an interview with the Guardian the newly free agent discussed his ongoing collaboration on furniture with Danish textile company Kvadrat, the result of which will be displayed in Milan during the Salone del Mobile design show this month. Forgoing a traditional presentation, Raf is instead opening his own cafe to display said furniture.

Inspired by flatpack houses designed by French architect Jean Prouvé — who created demountable homes to help with a mounting housing crisis in the 1940s, a situation that’s equally as prescient today — Raf’s interiors will also be displayed as domestic spaces and atelier style workshops.

“We’ll have a cafe, and a space for social interaction,” he told the Guardian. “It’s not a showroom, it’s an environment, a place of inspiration. I hope it’s as good as it sounds. It’s so much more massive than anything we’ve done before.”

From Calvin Klein to the full English, we can’t wait to check out Raf’s Caf.

