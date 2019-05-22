prada announces it will go fur-free

Prada Spring Summer 2014 show. Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images.

Prada is officially joining a long list of luxury labels, including Coach, Gucci, Versace, and Burberry, who’ve banned fur from their collections. This morning, the Italian Luxury group announced that they’ll be joining the other houses in their environmental efforts, and in partnership with the Fur Free Association, starting with the spring/summer '20 women’s collections.

“Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products,” Miuccia Prada said.

The entire city of Los Angeles has banned fur and there’s an ongoing discussion in New York to ban fur sales in the city by 2021, proving fur is increasingly out of fashion.