daily horoscopes: april 16, 2019

Mercury, planet of communication, moves into Aries today and gives everyone a sharp tongue.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to navigate this potentially treacherous time.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

As Mercury slides into your sign, today, you are faced with a choice: to use this newfound mental energy to find new and more creative ways to express yourself and amplify your message, or to dwell, obsess and “call people out” for what they’ve done or are doing. The former is the only one that’s guaranteed to move you forward. If you don’t like something, ask yourself what you’re willing to do about it beyond give it lip service, right now. If your interest in it stops at rage, let it go and channel that precious energy elsewhere.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You may feel frazzled and jumbled, right now, and it will be easy to get agitated or apathetic about it. Avoid indulging either. What you really need are concrete ways to keep yourself organized an on-track. What are your daily routines like? How are they helping to ground you and give you perspective when the weight feels like too much? Use today to really get your organizational life together so you can make use of the current momentum instead of become swept away by it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your inspiration and drive will come from your peers and community, right now. Be strategic about your time alone and your time with others. Make sure you can be fully present and open to the lessons and signs that come through when you do both, and use both spaces to nourish the other. You can learn the most when you disagree with the people you love or are trying to serve, so embrace conflict as a learning opportunity and not a chance to “prove” something about who you are or what you’re about. Just show them.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s very important, right now, that you walk your talk. More eyes will be on you than you’re used to, which means you are more accountable than usual to being who you say you are. What have you positioned yourself to be in certain circles, or in general? How are you fulfilling that role? If you’re having a hard time keeping up with appearances, it’s time to be honest about where you’re at and your capacity. There’s no shame in needing to pivot in your identity or roles, but just make sure you’re honest and authentic, either way.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

With Mercury’s move into Aries, you get a big lesson in not taking things personally. How other people act or react, even when they say it’s about you, is all about them. You taking their opinions, grievances, criticisms, etc, on as your own burden is your choice. Be very careful with this, right now. People are in a hurry to get what they want and may do whatever it takes to get there. Be honest about how you feel, regardless of what anyone else says or wants you to feel or do, and you’re golden.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your home planet moving into fire sign Aries puts a little bit of a fire under your butt. The issue with this is the potential for burnout. How comfortable you are with saying “no” will be crucial during this time. People will want to stretch you thin and expect you to say “yes” just because it’s a “good opportunity.” Opportunities are really a dime a dozen. If something doesn’t immediately resonate and feel like an incredible match for who you are and where you’re going, it’s up to you to decline. Practice this skill without apology.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may be having tons of conversations in your connections right now about expectations, needs, wants, etc, but make sure that this isn’t just lip service. How are you actually showing up for what others are asking of you? And, how are you setting the standard, with your boundaries, as to how you want to be treated and loved? It can be easy to think that because you talked about something, it will just get done, but don’t make this mistake. Be diligent with your actions and your observations of if others are taking things as seriously as you are.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s really less about what you say than it is about how you say it, right now. Your intentions behind what you’re saying will shine right through, so being honest is key to maintaining your credibility and trust in your connections, at this time. Get clear on your purpose and ideal end-result for any given conversation before engaging and do your best to always steer back to it. If you feel you can’t do this, it’s best for all parties if you walk away and try again when you feel equipped.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a good time to find a new way to creatively express yourself and your opinions. If you don’t find an outlet that’s just for you, you may start to feel frustrated and misunderstood, which could lead to unnecessary confrontation and self-isolation. Invest in yourself and your need to be heard and seen in ways that feel good and resonant for you. Be in the exploration phase of this, for now, and try to find peace with the fact that it may take a while for you to become comfortable to share within this new medium.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s lots of change and fast-paced energy revving things up around you, right now. You may start to get anxious because of this and do, say, and agree to things you don’t mean if you don’t find some way to anchor yourself. Reintroduce some familiar practice or place to root into as a staple in your daily life, right now. Know that you don’t have to move at the pace everyone else is moving at and that changing yourself will never be a sustainable way to get what you want.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Multi-tasking and trying to tend to too many things at once will lead to your demise, right now. Having a one-track mind with lots of purpose and a clear goal for how you will fulfill your expectations of yourself is your best bet. Make this a boundary. List the kinds of things you will say no to, even set a vacation responder on your emails so you don’t get distracted by anything shiny that could take you off course. The opportunities that come knocking during this time will wait for you. Hone in on where you want your focus to be and go.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Avoid having any conversations that feel like they take you out of your integrity, right now. If someone isn’t understanding you, or refuses to treat you with respect, there’s no reason to waste your breath. Discard the notion that you can change someone’s mind or “make them see” anything. They can only do that for themselves. Practice offering your perspective, when you feel good and empowered, and know when it’s time to walk away. The worst thing you could do right now is get caught up in dynamics that make you feel confused and question your worth or intelligence. Invest your thoughts, ideas, and words wisely.