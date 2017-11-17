britney spears tried to make a pair of melting shoes

Image Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Pop stars are known for pushing the limits of technology and fashion. Lady Gaga donned a bra that shot fire and Beyoncé once wore a light-up motorcycle hood as a leotard. But Britney Spears might be the true Steve Jobs of pop music. Famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti recently revealed that Britney once tried to commission him to create a pair of meltable shoes.

“Britney requested for a pair of shoes that would melt as she performed on stage,” Giuseppe said in an interview. “It is stimulating to receive such challenges but I cannot meet all of them.”

The song choice for this unprecedented stage spectacle would be obvious: “Toxic.” the singer adopted a crime-fighting S&M-inspired alter ego for the video and melting shoes would be a perfect fit for this badass superhero. Just imagine the live performance: fireworks showering down as Britney’s shoes (stilettos, of course) dissolve due to the sheer force of her choreography.



In her younger years, Britney routinely played around with fashion. The singer experimented with highlighter-pink cowboy hats, dabbled in red carpet dominatrix wear, and turned a snake into one of the most iconic necklaces of all time. And let’s never forget when Britney and her former beau Justin Timberlake took the “designer jeans” trend too far and wore matching head-to-toe denim outfits.

Britney’s event wardrobe has calmed down lately, comprising mainly sparkly cabaret-style outfits. But technology has advanced a lot since she asked Giuseppe for those meltable shoes. See: Lady Gaga’s flying dress. Perhaps it’s time for Godney to take a break from painting and get back to work on creating what would surely be the sickest pair of shoes ever.