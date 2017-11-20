black muslim model breaks internet with kick ass kendall jenner tweet

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact some just wear pantsuits. Take fresh new face Shahria who was serving superhuman realness last week on Twitter when she posted a knockout photo of herself dressed in a loose fitted grey suit, business bumbag, black rollneck and headscarf, with the caption: “I ain’t no kendall jenner but I’m a black muslim girl from east london that’s about to finesse the modeling industry.” Drops mic.

Born in Somalia, the 20-year-old beauty has been modeling up a storm since she signed to, well, Storm earlier this year. Here, she shares a powerful message about staying true to her values and breaking into an industry that hasn’t always been so accepting of diversity.

“I’m a young black Muslim woman who is completely new to the modeling scene. Being new, I understand how difficult it can be to stand out in such a competitive industry. So I decided to introduce myself in a tweet that just happened to go viral.

What I meant by it was that I don’t come from an established or successful background, nor do I look like most models you’ll find in the industry. I am who I am and I’m going to take the industry by storm.

I’m overwhelmed by all the lovely words I’ve received. I didn’t expect the tweet to go that far. I deeply appreciate all of the support and hope to make everyone proud.

In the world we live in, to have confidence in yourself is so important. I want all girls to exude confidence and have a positive mindset as its negativity can hold one back. You need to trust in yourself and ultimately God.

I wholeheartedly believe that all women are beautiful just by being themselves and there’s no need to conform to one type of beauty, style, or persona. What makes us so unique as individuals are the little quirks we have that distinguish us from others. It is important that we recognize this.

The industry has come fairly far in its acceptance of diversity, but there’s still a long way to go. There’s nothing more meaningful to me then staying true to my beliefs, morals, and values. I hope to contribute to the positive change that I’d like to see in the world. As a result of this opportunity, I hope to get involved in humanitarian work as that has always been a dream of mine.

I am merely your average girl, I have no story to tell. And I do not claim to be perfect. I just strive to be the best version of myself.”

-Shahira Yusuf