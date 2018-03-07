the ‘cat person’ author is making a horror film

Photography Leon Mark

In December, writer Kristen Roupenian ignited a flurry of think pieces about modern dating with her New Yorker short story “Cat Person,” and she looks set to do it again. Kristen has written a horror film spec script and sold it to A24, The Hollywood Reporter reports. A24 is the same studio behind award-darling films like Moonlight, Lady Bird, and The Florida Project. Plot details about Kristen’s horror film have not been released yet. However, sources told The Hollywood Reporter A24 executives found Kristen’s script to be a “shrewd character study” and a “culturally relevant” horror film.

Kristen has certainly illustrated it is still possible to be a successful young writer in today’s screen-dominated landscape. The Harvard graduate’s short story about a college girl dating an older man went viral after being published by the New Yorker, raising a lot of questions about gender roles in dating and furthering the dialogue around consent sparked by the #MeToo movement. Shortly after, Kristen signed a seven-figure book deal.

We can only hope that Kristen’s horror film will also create vital conversations around womanhood. We do know one important piece of information: the film’s current title is Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Sounds spooky.