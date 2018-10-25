how these images of punks in london changed fashion photography forever

Photography Steve Johnston

As you can probably tell by the images, in this week’s episode of i-D podcast, Fash-ON Fash-OFF, we’re talking all things 'straight up.'



A documentary style of photography that uses head-to-toe portraits to capture people in both real and imaginary situations, we hear from Steve Johnston, the photographer whose images of punks on the King’s Road became the catalyst for street style photography as we know it.

We learn more about fresh and exciting new direction in street style that exploded in tandem with punk, and we discover how Steve’s original straight ups went on to form the basis of a little known magazine called i-D, a hand-stapled fanzine founded by Terry Jones in 1980.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.