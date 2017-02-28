About

      beyoncé speaks out in support of transgender students

      Bey took to Facebook to promote the 100 Days of Kindness campaign in light of Donald Trump's discriminatory actions against trans students.

      Beyoncé is perhaps better known for putting her politics into visual projects like Lemonade than making statements. She and Jay Z are rumored to be big donors to Black Lives Matter, for example, but they have never confirmed it — though her support is clear in both Lemonade and her stunning 2016 Super Bowl performance.

      Bucking that trend, Bey has made a rare public announcement in support of transgender students affected by the discriminatory 'Bathroom Bill'. In response to Donald Trump's scrapping of a provision that would protect transgender students' right to go to a bathroom that fits their gender identity, a number of artists have posted messages of solidarity through the 100 Days of Kindness campaign.

      "#LGBTQ students need to know we support them," Beyoncé posted on her Facebook page, urging her followers to "Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN." The campaign invites people to post messages of support for LGBTQ students by sharing moments of kindness in action on social media. Others supporting the campaign include Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Banks, and Ewan McGregor.

