beyoncé postpones coachella performance on doctor's orders

Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement — made earlier this month in the most glorious, now most-liked Instagram post ever — was met with overwhelming joy. But the news also occasioned some questions about what a pregnancy might mean for the pop superstar's upcoming performance engagements, particularly her Coachella headlining slot. Though Queen Bey went through with her totally epic Grammy performance — for which she was joined by mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, and dozens of dancers — it's now been confirmed that she will not take the stage at the massive California festival come April.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," reads a statement Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producers Goldenvoice provided the Associated Press earlier today. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

Beyoncé would have been Coachella's first solo female headliner in a decade. In the festival's near 20 year history, the only solo female act to have earned top billing is Björk, who headlined in 2002 and again in 2007.

We hope that the festival look to other commanding, hyper-talented women to fill the slot. Missy Elliott's game-changing debut record turns 20 years old in July. Given Coachella's penchant for bringing bands out of quasi-retirement, a Supa Dupa Fly trip down memory lane doesn't feel so off-brand. And let's not forget when reigning country queen Dolly Parton played Glastonbury in 2014, she drew larger crowds than Coachella golden children Arcade Fire and Metallica.

Better still, why not keep things all in the family? Solange made history last year, too, becoming the first-ever solo female performer (and indeed the first black woman) to earn Pitchfork's coveted Album of the Year award with her gorgeous A Seat at the Table. Considering the last major Coachella headlines concerned its owners donations to anti-LGBQT+ groups, we're hoping the festival considers the right side of history in its search for a replacement.