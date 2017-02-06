bernie sanders on being a balenciaga muse

In case you missed it, last month Balenciaga paid homage to former great presidential hope Bernie Sanders at Paris Men's Fashion Week. In his latest round of label inversion, Demna Gvasalia lifted Bernie's campaign logo and gave it a light edit to read "Balenciaga." Liberal-minded fashion lovers were crazy for it, making it one of the week's most Instagrammed moments.

Now, in a recent chat with CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union, the Vermont senator finally chatted about the reference. When asked if he ever thought he would become a fashion icon, Bernie laughingly answered, "No, not quite, Jake, I think of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them."

To his credit, Bernie was attracting attention for his style before Demna stepped in. Despite previously having to rebut claims he only owns one pair of underwear, his aesthetic has been highlighted to contrast Trump's bloated obsession with self image. Just this week the President's fixation on the minutia of his staff's wardrobe was demonstrated by a report that he insists male employees "need to have a certain look" that includes a Trump, Brooks Brothers, or Armani tie. It's also been reported that he prefers female staff members "dress like women," which resulted in a pretty epic Twitter hashtag.

In contrast, the Hollywood Reporter noted that when Bernie stopped by for a shoot, the only styling tool the magazine used on him was a lint roller. Berncore for life.