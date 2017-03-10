barbie gets a matty bovan makeover

At 58 years old, Barbie has had more jobs than a fashion intern desperate to make it in the industry. She's been a doctor, a ballet dancer, a life guard. You name it, she's done it. And now, as she nears her sixth decade on planet earth, she's been transformed into a Matty Bovan muse. To celebrate this year's birthday, the 26-year-old designer has given Barbie a makeover — and she's never looked better.

As if that was all, Matty has teamed up with Lucy Alex Mac on a street cast film about all things girl. Set in and around Matty's family home in York as well as his grandmother's house, The Knavesmire by York Racecourse, and local pub The Volunteer Arms, Girlness examines what it means to be a woman in 2017. "In this short film, we have taken Barbie's values and attitude, to showcase what female identity means to us in 2017," says Matty.

Barbie wearing miniature versions of the Matty Bovan spring/summer 17 collection. Photo Alastair Strong.

"Our beautiful, modern characters are seen populating the everyday recognizable world that we all inhabit," adds Lucy, "from domestic interiors, to residential streets and open green spaces. We let our cast explore and express their uniqueness onscreen." What better way to celebrate the birth of the most iconic doll on the planet. Happy Birthday Barbie!