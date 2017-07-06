balenciaga's branded mountain bike could be yours for $3,998

Photograph courtesy Balenciaga

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia might have a thing for bikes. Last season, the label offered an $715 bracelet that looked like a bike chain. Then the French house walked the real thing down its Bois de Boulogne runway — and it could be yours, if you can make it to Paris.

The mountain bike is one of the various "design experiments" Gvasalia has created for the label's Colette concept store takeover, alongside other everyday items like mugs and eye masks. The pop-up seems like a logical next step for the designer, given his ongoing appreciation for tongue-in-cheek marriages of form and function — look no further than his Vetements weed grinder necklace.

We can't tell you how well the mountain bike will actually handle rugged terrain, but for 3,500 euros (or roughly $3,998) one would hope it has pretty decent suspension.

Balenciaga's Colette residency is scheduled to run until August 5.