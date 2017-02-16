baja east hit the west side for fall/winter 17

On Tuesday night, sparkles flew as Baja East presented its fall/winter 17 collection at a raucous dinner party. Designers Scott Studenberg and John Targon invited 40 models and friends to a restaurant on West 15th Street, and dressed them in fringed suits, camo bras, and oversized cloud-print hoodies from their new collection. They were told to "just be themselves" while they dined on truffle pizza made the most of an open bar.

Baja East has been championing vibrant prints and relaxed silhouettes since the brand's debut in 2013, specializing in high-end sweats and custom tie-dye patterns. Last night's offering followed suit with shimmery pantsuits, matching bra and pants combos, and sea-punk mini green robes. According to Scott, they were going for a mixture of My So-Called Life and "street, glam, grunge" vibes.

The designers explained they felt like editors "were tired of seeing fashion show after fashion show," so they wanted to dress the people they love instead. Partiers included musician Caroline Vreeland, and models Coco Rocha and Angela Lindvall. The idea, said the designers, was for everyone to bring their own personality to the clothes. And the looks weren't limited to womenswear. In keeping with the general movement towards mixed-gender collections, Baja East is shifting their brand towards gender obsolescence, focusing instead on designs that make anyone feel like their most confident self. Men modeled open blazers with black suit pants, chain necklaces, and graphic hoodies.

The after-party, which brought together 400 guests at The Gilded Lily, was the perfect way to showcase just how amazing the many fringed pieces look while dancing. Partiers were able to buy select pieces from a capsule collection the next day, via Spring, who co-hosted the event.