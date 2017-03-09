at last, we have chanel emojis

Karl Lagerfeld has never shied away from the digital age: he staged Chanel's spring/summer 17 show in a data center after all, and has been know to hide emojis in his designs. Hell, the recent fall show featured a Chanel branded rocket as its centerpiece. Now he's really bringing the historic brand into 2017, with the first official Chanel iMessage sticker bundle pack. The options include several Chanel makeup items, a monogramed plane, coffee, various sweet treats and a pink diamond. The pack is to promote the house's new makeup collection, Rouge Coco Gloss, hence the blush theme throughout.

Fashion's love affair with emojis and stickers has been tracking along for a while now: Comme des Garçons, Versace and Iris Apfel all exist as a form of iPhone communication. Karl was an early adopter of the trend, releasing emotiKarl in 2014. We do wonder how Choupette felt about being left out of this latest offering, though.