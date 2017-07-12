at 23, the inimitable lindsey wixson is retiring from modeling

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Via a low-key Instagram post, Lindsey Wixson has announced an ankle injury has forced her to step away from modeling. The two-time i-D cover girl has spent the last eight years at the top of the industry after a trip to Los Angeles at 15 turned her world upside down. There, she shot with Steven Meisel for Italian Vogue, and was quickly scooped up by IMG. Sadly, years spent in stilettos have taken their toll on the 23-year-old.

"To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high heel business," she wrote. "I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disability has come to me with a purpose."

"This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavors with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving, and inventing for the future."

Lindsey is keen to begin a new chapter of her career with a focus on the home, as a potter and interior curator. Her new page Wixson Design, will share her progress in these endeavours, already offering a glimpse at some of her pottery. We're thrilled to follow Lindsey's next (high heel-less) steps.