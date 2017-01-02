ariana grande will star in new ‘final fantasy’ game, in bunny ears

Ariana Grande can dance for hours straight in five-inch-heel platform boots while belting out Mariah-esque vocals and supporting her own body weight in hair. She already seems to have superhuman powers. She is like a Disney princess crossed with a manga street fighter. And now, her transformation into an animated superhero is complete. The singer announced on her Instagram yesterday that she will feature in the next incarnation of Final Fantasy.

A character based on Grande will appear in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, the new update of the popular game's mobile app, wearing the singer's signature bunny ears. "Pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits ♡," Grande wrote, beneath a picture of herself presumably taken somewhere deep inside the headquarters of game developer Square Enix. "Check out my character in the game," she continued, "it's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself."

Her character, revealed in a separate video post, is named DW. She has the cartoon-esque proportions and abundant hair of Grande herself and wears a small leather outfit and rabbit mask. Judging from the short clip, her powers seem to include emitting flashes of blue light from her tiny gloved hands and stunning her enemies with song.

This isn't the first time Final Fantasy and mainstream pop culture have crossed paths. Last year, Nicolas Ghesquière enlisted the game's pink-haired heroine Lightning to model in his spring/summer 16 campaign for Louis Vuitton.