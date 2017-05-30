​ariana grande announces 'one love manchester' benefit concert this sunday

Ariana Grande has announced details of a benefit concert for the victims and the families affected by the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester on May 22, which killed 22 people and left many more injured. Proceeds from the event, which promoters estimate to be at least $2.5 million, will benefit We Love Manchester, the emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross.

The concert, titled One Love Manchester, will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, a 50,000 capacity venue at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, June 4. The lineup will reportedly include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and Coldplay, Billboard reports.

Ticket holders from the Ariana Grande concert that was targeted in the May 22 attack can apply for free tickets to the event, and must register before 4pm tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on June 1.

Tickets for One Love Manchester are available via Ticketmaster.

