​anohni dreams up a danceable dystopia in new video 'paradise'

Anohni has released a new video for the title track of her upcoming EP, Paradise, a companion piece to 2016 album Hopelessness. Returning to the lip syncing motif of several of her recent music videos, "Paradise" follows a woman in glasses as she drives around at night. It's spliced with upside-down images of waves rolling and reeds swaying in the breeze, and just one brief club scene — the merest visual whiff of the quite danceable nature of this lyrically bleak track.

The Paradise EP was announced in January, presented with a rallying feminist cry and anti-Trump statement, which you can read in full below. Paradise is out March 17 on Secretly Canadian / Rough Trade.

"Our new leaders hope to crush our spirits and expedite ecocide in the name of virulent progress, consumerism and false security. Like Jihadis, many capitalists and Christians compulsively seek to facilitate a righteous 'holy war,' or apocalypse.

For millennia, Men have enslaved women and attempted to appropriate female creative power, re-casting themselves as gods and creators. This assault continues today in the forms of ruthless wealth and mineral extraction, genetic engineering, mass surveillance and war mongering.

But as Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing.

Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.

More profound even than a crime against humanity, fathers and sons now compulsively prepare to commit ecocide, in a final and irreversible assault upon creation itself.

Only an intervention by women around the world, with their innate knowledge of interdependency, deep listening, empathy and self-sacrifice, could possibly alter our species' desperate course."

-- Anohni