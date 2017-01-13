anna wintour reported to be appearing in 'ocean's eight' met gala scene

Anna Wintour, the mastermind behind the glittering spectacle that is the Met Gala, will reportedly appear in the upcoming Ocean's Eight film, which is rumored to focus on a group of women who attempt a jewelery heist at the star-studded Costume Institute benefit.

Designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen, and fashion editors Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo have already shot scenes in the Met Museum's Temple of Dendur for the movie, according to sources reported by Page Six.

"Wintour will have a role that's yet to be filmed, sources close to the film said," the report continues, adding that Cartier has dressed a number of people for their roles, and that the Gala's real-life guest list will be reflected in table place names. Though the seats of stars like Chloë Sevigny, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner will be filled by extras.

The film is led by Sandra Bullock, who plays the estranged sister of George Clooney's original character, Danny Ocean. The stellar cast also includes Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Matt Damon, who will reprise his role as petty criminal Linus Caldwell.

'Ocean's Eight' is scheduled to open in the U.S. in June 2018.