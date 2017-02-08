altuzarra is auctioning nyfw show tickets to support planned parenthood

Planned Parenthood has been opening its doors for everyday Americans since 1916, and now Altuzarra is too. The brand is getting behind the reproductive health non-profit by auctioning off two tickets to its New York Fashion Week runway show this Sunday night.

"We stand with Planned Parenthood," designer and Michelle Obama dresser Joseph Altuzarra declared on Instagram today. "Announcing a special silent auction of two runway tickets to our upcoming NYFW Fall Winter 2017 Runway Show on Sunday, February 12, with all proceeds donated to @plannedparenthood @ppact." Participants will need to email a silent (and confidential) bid to projects@altuzarra.com before 12pm today.

Anyone with Instagram/internet access will be aware of Planned Parenthood's uncertain future under the administration of Donald Trump. The president has promised to defund the crucial organization due to approximately 3% of its services being abortion-related. If you're into lush threads and women's rights, get your bid in ASAP. And if you're not in New York this Sunday, you can donate to Planned Parenthood here.