all sides of the modern man at emporio armani fall/winter 17

Imbued with the Italian luxury we expect from Emporio Armani, the fall/winter show at The Teatro Armani covered all the bases when it comes to the lifestyle of the modern man. The 93 look collection offered everyday options — like leather, bomber jackets, and double-breasted grey blazers with matching pleated wide leg trousers in a soft grey check. Geometric and abstract patterns arrived in ash and charcoal; separates in an inky blue crushed velvet. The show hit a crescendo with traditional formalwear and black tie attire. The accessories made for some of the show's most interesting punctuation points. Backpacks worn on the front of the body, bags rolled at their top and held in the models' hands, chrome sunglasses, berets, and trilbies finished the classic and timeless looks.