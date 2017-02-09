About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 9 February, 2017

      ​adwoa aboah and chimamanda ngozi adichie join angela davis on women of the world festival lineup

      The annual WOW Festival presents a packed lineup of feminists from the worlds of fashion, music, art, politics and more.

      ​adwoa aboah and chimamanda ngozi adichie join angela davis on women of the world festival lineup ​adwoa aboah and chimamanda ngozi adichie join angela davis on women of the world festival lineup ​adwoa aboah and chimamanda ngozi adichie join angela davis on women of the world festival lineup

      i-D cover star and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, and author of We Should All Be Feminists Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie have been added to the already packed Women of the World Festival lineup. Iconic civil rights leader Angela Davis was already confirmed for the Southbank Centre's March festival, as was presenter Gemma Cairney, Iceland's 15-strong female rap group Reykjavíkurdætur, and actor Gillian Anderson, who has a new book coming out called WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere.

      Jude Kelly CBE, the founder of WOW Festival and Southbank Centre Artistic Director says, "Events of the past year have shown that, despite great strides by the feminist movement, the world still speaks a largely male language. More than ever, we must keep up the fight for gender equality and look at the far-reaching implications of the current political climate on our women and girls — from the localized to the global. We take the opportunity to hone in on women in politics, and the achievements of older women, a subject too often overlooked. We also look to the Nordic nations, who have long been seen as leaders in advocating gender equality, investigating the impact of their approach, and what we can learn from each other."

      WOW Festival is at Southbank Centre, March 7-12, 2017.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush
      Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. [The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, 2016]

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, culture, wow festival, women of the world, southbank centre, adwoa aboah, chimamanda ngozi adichie, angela davis

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features