actress kathreen khavari wears a bold political message to her latest premiere

Important social issues have recently prompted Vic Mensa to hit the VMAs in a portrait of Assata Shakur and Beyoncé to ratify her CFDA Fashion Icon Award by walking the red carpet with the Mothers of the Black Lives Matter Movement. But there's no doubt celebrities have been turning up the heat on the Trump administration. In January Lola Kirke attended the Golden Globes wearing a Fuck Paul Ryan pin, and now Kathreen Khavarit has broadcast one of the loudest messages yet. Yesterday the Big Little Lies actress showed up to a premiere of the HBO mini-series wearing a dress that blasted Trump's Muslim ban — and potentially the senate's approval of Betsy DeVos.

"Last night's red carpet look brought to you by the threat of a fascist America," Kathreen wrote under an Instagram photo of her look. "Thanks to all the friends and family who encouraged the message and look, and to @alanaoyam who first planted the seed in my head to put my platform to good use," tagging a friend in the shot.

Looks like the seed has been planted for a while, however. In 2014 Kathreen wrote an equally powerful piece for The Huffington Post about her decision to play 11 different characters in her film Brain of Terror. While starting out in the industry, her agent repeatedly insisted she could play only terrorist roles — including, no joke, a terrorist undercover as a prostitute.

"And so while I gave myself a chance to play, I also intended to show the world that identity is shaped by so much more than ethnic origin or the country in which one's parents were born," she wrote. "Identity is complex, fluid, and can be ever-changing. Pigeon-holing a person or a group of people is not only damaging to humanity, but it's beyond boring. Hopefully we'll figure that out eventually." In the meantime, Hollywood needs to use its own platform to amplify marginalized voices — and access to America's living rooms — while applauding those who do dare to be loud.