abbi jacobson will voice a princess in ‘the simpsons’ creator’s new netflix series

Broad City is returning for a fourth season in September, but Abbi Jacobson already has another weird comedy in the works. The actor/producer is trading in the chaotic creative metropolis of New York City, not for an upstate escape, but for a crumbling medieval kingdom called Dreamland. Abbi has been cast in a new animated Netflix series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening called Disenchantment. She'll play a cash-strapped millennial navigating her sex life and personal demons with the help of sharp humor and strong alcohol. Sound familiar?

The new adult fantasy series, though, is far from the true-life world of Broad City. Abbi's character is a princess (named Bean), the show is animated, and her personal demon is not the anxiety of the hustle but an actual demon (named Luci.) Luci will be voiced by Eric Andre, while Nat Faxon will play her feisty elf companion Elfo. The first 10 episodes are set to premiere next year.

"Disenchantment will be about life and death, love, and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said. Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content, said the show will "bear [Groening's] trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

Wizened fools? A failing regime? Self-medication? Disenchantment has been in the works for a while, but like The Simpsons, maybe it's not as fantastical as it sounds.