a$ap rocky returns with another take on guess's archival designs

Though celebrity-designer crossover collaborations feel a dime a dozen these days, there was something special about A$AP Rocky's efforts with GUESS. His passion for design felt genuine, and the line proved a hit with stockists like Opening Ceremony. Rocky has returned with a second collection, Guess Club, continuing the nostalgic theme of the first drop, which was based on the archival 80s designs. This time, he's throwing it back to the 1970s.

"It's all tracking back to my childhood," the rapper told WWD. "Saturday morning and early afternoon with cereal and cartoons, toys, records, and eight tracks, Toys 'R' Us. I want to be a kid forever." Rocky directed the campaign, with Hannah Sider behind the lens.

Don't worry, all these endeavors aren't pulling him away from the studio. "I know I seem all Zoolander with my shit right now but I'm in the studio every night. I have two projects right now, and with visuals and installations I'm always very hands-on. I can't wait for people to hear the new music and hear what's going on with me and what's inspiring me." A true Renaissance man.

Guess Club arrives in Opening Ceremony March 10.