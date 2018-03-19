what to expect from 'rupaul's drag race' season 10

Image courtesy of VH1

Truly, there's no rest for the wicked (or the sickening, honey). Hot on the heels of last week's dramatic finale to All Stars season three, this Thursday will see the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season ten. How we got to the tenth installment of this legendary show we don't know, but it's here, it's queer, and we're sure the Sauron of drag, RuPaul, has a plethora of controversial little surprises up her bedazzled sleeves to keep us hooked. Whatever happens, here's what we know thus far about the most ridiculous and dramatic series to grace our screens since Dynasty.

The judges are even more legendary.

Not content with giving us Christina Aguilera, season ten will up the ante with a slew of big names. On the judging panel, Shania Twain will be feeling like a woman, man, and hopefully setting a country tone for some lip synching. Lena Dunham will no doubt deliver some awkward quips, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer will be turning Broad City into Drag City (sorry). Also confirmed for guest appearances are Ashanti, Billy Eichner, Lizzo and Stephen Colbert. Stars: they're just like us, in that they love drag queens.

The queens are just as insane.

Obviously there's the usual mix of comedians, showgirls and pageant queens, with a strong New York contingent. Yuhua Hamasaki has a Japanese drag name but is in fact of Chinese origin, Eureka O'Hara is back after injuring herself doing the splits in season 9, and Monét X Change arrived dressed as Rosie the Riveter. Eclectic to say the least. If recent seasons are anything to go by, the show's all about dialing up the drama between contestants, and this lot seem sure to deliver. Also, there's a queen called Miz Cracker, which seems problematic — nobody is impressed by her.

Ru's intent on bringing the drama, mama.

As we've said, not content with last season's shocking twist, Mama Ru seems intent on not just bringing the drama, but having it stay for dinner too. Aquaria and Miz Cracker are already at each odds with each other before the show even starts, due to the fact that they're almost impossible to tell apart (we presume). Will we witness another Alyssa Edwards/Coco Montrese style rivalry? We kind of hope so, but doubt anyone could scale the heights of evil achieved by Coco. Half the queens also seem to be from friends from New York, and want all the other contestants to know it — a sure fire way to rub everyone the wrong way.

Whatever the outcome, there's sure to be a bunch of opinion pieces about it.

I mean, stay tuned for ours.