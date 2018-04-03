comme des garcons is launching an online-only brand

Photography Mitchell Sams

At opening of the Dover Street Market in Beijing last week, Adrian Joffe, Director and Comme des Garçons chief executive officer, told WWD that the brand is launching an “Internet-based” brand, with a website designed by Rei Kawakubo herself. Obviously, this isn’t a lot of information to go by, and leaves us with more questions than answers. What is said website going to look like? What’s the price point going to be (hopefully cheaper)? As evidenced by the opening of their first Beijing store, which was formerly called I.T Market Beijing, in collaboration with the Hong Kong fashion group I.T, the business is doing extremely well. We can’t wait to see what the enigmatic new line looks like.

