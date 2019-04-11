the soundtrack for the final series of ‘game of thrones’ is stacked

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

As if you weren’t super-hyped for the eighth and final season of GoT enough, Columbia Records just announced it’s releasing a soundtrack for the series titled For The Throne and it's basically a who's who of the music industry right about now.

The album, which will be the first time TV network HBO has teamed up with a record label for the show, will feature tracks from a host of big time artists and some i-D favourites, and there's even going to be 11 different vinyl versions, each with limited edition covers that represent the different houses from the show. This is all too much, honestly.

So who's actually going to be on the album you ask? Well, here you go: A$AP Rocky, SZA, Lil Peep, Joey Bada$$, Ty Dolla $ign, The Weeknd, The National, Rosalía featuring A. Chal, Chloe x Halle, Jacob Banks, Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, James Arthur, J, Lennon Stella, Maren Morris, Matthew Bellamy and The Lumineers.

We know right? A lot of dollar signs in there.

Although you'd kind of expect that for a show that is essentially about your favourite character brutally murdering anyone who stands in their way so they can rise to the top of society, sit on a big iron chair and revel in a lifestyle of big bags of gold, hedonistic sex and a shitload of wine.

Anyway, capitalistic metaphors aside, we really can't wait for the series to start this Sunday so we can hear A$AP Rocky's fire verse kick in just as Daenerys takes to the skies on her dragons and obliterates everyone in sight.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.