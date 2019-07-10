reimagining romance with photographer oliver hadlee pearch

Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Styling Francesca Burns. Left image dress Yohji Yamamoto. Shirt Bottega Veneta from Matchesfashion.com. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Gloves Wing&Weft. Socks Bresciani. Right image all clothing Miu Miu pre-fall 19. Hat Glenn Wigham. Necklace vintage from the Contemporary Wardrobe. Gloves Raf Simons.

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Voice of a Generation Issue, no. 356, Summer 2019. Order your copy here.

Coat Raf Simons Autumn/Winter 19. Shirt Bottega Veneta from Matchesfashion.com. BustIer Prada pre-fall 19. Shirt Bottega Veneta. Briefs Marieyat. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Brooch (on bustier) vintage from Gillian Horsup. Gloves Wing&Weft. Socks Bresciani.

Kerolyn wears gilet and shorts Louis Vuitton pre-fall 19. Blazer and top Shinichi Haga. Hat Loewe. Scarf vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Brooches Bunney. Brooch vintage from Gillian Horsup. Gloves Wing&Weft. Earring (right ear worn throughout) Slim Barrett. Earring (left ear worn throughout) Sophie Buhai. Shoes (worn throughout) Vivienne Westwood.

All clothing Miu Miu pre-fall 19. Hat Glenn Wigham. Necklace vintage from the Contemporary Wardrobe. Gloves Raf Simons.

Jacket and skirt Gucci pre-fall 19. Brooch vintage from Academy Costumes.

Jacket and trousers Isabel Marant pre-fall 19. Hat Glenn Wigham. Belts Prada. Gloves Wing&Weft.

Jacket, skirt and belts Prada Pre-Fall 19. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Brooch (on skirt) Slim Barrett. Gloves Wing&Weft.

Coat Acne Autumn/Winter 19. Rollneck The Row. Trousers Hillier Bartley resort 19. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Brooch vintage from Gillian Horsup. Gloves Raf Simons.

Jumpsuit Dior pre-fall 19. Shirt Loewe pre-fall 19. Corset Miu Miu pre-fall 19. Gloves Wing&Weft. Brooch (on trousers) Gillian Horsup.

Dress Saint Laurent pre-fall 19. Shirt Bottega Veneta at Matchesfashion.com. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Gloves Wing&Weft.

Dress Saint Laurent pre-fall 19. Shirt Bottega Veneta at Matchesfashion.com. Hat Women’s History Museum. Bolo tie Jessie Western. Gloves Wing&Weft.



Coat and trousers Y/Project. Leotard Women’s History Museum. Gloves Wing&Weft.

Dress (worn as shirt) and trousers JW Anderson pre-fall 19. Hat Stetson. Tie clip on hat (silver) vintage from Academy Costumes. Tie clip on hat (silver/black) vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe. Gloves Wing&Weft.

Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Styling Francesca Burns

Hair Gary Gill at Streeters. Make-up Anne Sophie Costa at D+V Management using CHANEL Lumière et Contraste and CHANEL L’eau Micellaire. Nail technician Pebbles Aiken at The Wall Group. Set design Jabez Bartlett at Streeters. Photography assistance Jack Day, Albi Gualtieri and Bella Sporle. Styling assistance Bianca Raggi, Alisa Vornehm and Adriana Lacaita Figueras. Hair assistance Tom Wright. Make-up assistance Lauren Webster. Set design assistance Ali Osbourne. Production Marion Zaphirato and Emilie Dumas at Art Partner. Model Kerolyn Soares at IMG.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.