daily horoscopes: april 22, 2019

Spontaneity and sudden change is the name of the game today, as the Sun, now in Taurus, joins Uranus, planet of disruption.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to remain grounded while still moving with where the energy wants to take you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re often at your happiest when you’re comfortable and know exactly what’s going on. This no longer serves you and your highest good anymore. This Solar return (birthday time) is about becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable; embracing the process of being challenged to grow and evolve. No one can push you forward. You have to decide that you’re ready to move. Figure out what needs to change about your mindset and routines to welcome this new lifestyle and get excited about all of the doors this willingness will open for you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Think about how you can renew your relationship to faith, right now. Where have you gotten off track in your trust in yourself and the universe, at large? What activities, conversations, books, people, etc, help bring you back to that space of surrender? It’s time to re-engage with these things and let all that has gone right in your life fill you with renewed hope and excitement about the future. Dwelling in stress about things you cannot control is a choice. Make the decision to turn your focus.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

How other people feel about you really makes no difference if you are living your authentic truth. Whenever your mind wanders to how someone might be perceiving you and your work, or comparison starts to set in, instead think about how you like and respect what you’re doing. Do you feel proud of yourself and the impact you’re making? If not, what could you do to change that? The more you correct yourself according to your own standards, the more authentic and satisfying your success will feel.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

There are no more excuses for playing small, Leo. You were put on this Earth to do big things and be authentically you while doing them. Today is about changing your perception of what you think you’re capable of. Why continue to sell yourself short? If there is something you want to do but have been hesitant to take a leap on, make a small move in the direction of brining that vision to fruition, today. There will never be a “better” time, place, etc than the present. Go for it.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People may not be able to give you exactly what you need, right now. If it feels like everyone around you is falling short, take a look inward. Are you doing your best to meet your own needs and not rely on external validation or direction to determine your next moves? Are you being realistic with your expectations and have you communicated what those are to people? Giving into frustration will only get you further off track. Be as reflective and self-aware as possible on the path to getting your needs met the way you want them to be.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If things are feeling heavy and loaded for you, right now, make it a priority to seek out things everyday that bring up the lightness and fun in your life. How can you laugh at situations that before made you feel uneasy or stressed? How can you take yourself and the events happening around you less seriously? Just because life can be dark doesn’t mean that your focus should always be there. Be unapologetically dedicated to laughter and levity, today, and aim to find space for this in your daily routine moving forward.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you’ve been hiding or minimizing parts of yourself in your relationships, the consequences of this will begin to become obvious, soon. What is the point of having relationships if you cannot be yourself within them? This is not a rhetorical question. Answer it honestly for yourself and see what you’ve been trying to avoid by changing yourself to appease people’s comfort and interest. Connections that lack in authenticity cannot last. Prioritize your vulnerability for the sake of all involved.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have been neglecting your physical health or routines that keep you moving, this avoidance will come to a head, now. How can you either get back to what makes your body able to function at its highest and most healthy state, or create new practices that take you there, today? The answer may be in the details, like drinking more water or taking more breaks, or you may need something more drastic. Either way, face the music and get back to yourself, Sag.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Who you are and what you have to offer is yours and yours alone. Don’t get so caught up on if the delivery of your chosen message is “right” or “good enough.” The way that it comes out of you is the way that it is supposed to be received by those who are meant to hear it. You trying to edit or make yourself small doesn’t make your message more clear or digestible, it weakens its impact. Do some work to get excited and comfortable about who you are and what you offer, today. You being alive with a message to give is something to celebrate.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

All of the things you find comfortable may become too shaky of ground to stand on, right now, as you learn important lessons about adaptability and reliance. Just as it is important to learn how to let things hold and carry you, and to become vulnerable, it is just as important to adapt when the things you used to lean on shift and change. This is a period of independence, now, but don’t let that close you off to letting yourself be held sometime in the future. Flow with what is being asked of you now, while knowing and accepting that nothing is forever.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be careful with your words, right now, as they may be sharper than usual. Avoid the urge to be a contrarian for no other reason but to prove something to yourself or the people around you. You have nothing to prove, Pisces. You are incredibly intelligent and capable without needing to say it or demonstrate it to be so. Dig deeper into what makes you feel secure in yourself, right now. Spend time alone, working on what you want to say, if that feels good.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The success you are having right now may make people around you start to act differently, or make you see their behavior in a new light. If you need to set boundaries to keep yourself from second-guessing your worth or feeling shame or guilt brought on by someone else’s insecurity, then do so. But remember, no one can make you feel anything. Be sure to sort any feelings of guilt or shame out separately from anyone else, but still take the space you need to process and figure out which relationships still have a place on your journey.