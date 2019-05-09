see the trailer for ‘it: chapter two’

Still from It.

The best part about the decision to adapt Stephen King’s It, to film is that the book is literally so long, it had to be spread across two full-length movies. It: Chapter Two also takes place in the small town of Derry, Maine, but many years later, after the Losers Club have all grown up and gone their separate ways (don’t worry, there are plenty of flashbacks).

The lengthy trailer opens with Beverly, played by Jessica Chastain, meeting with a seemingly sweet older woman, but things quickly take a much darker, strange turn. “Well, you feel like you could just about die,” she says eerily, speaking of the summer heat. “But you know what they say about Derry. No one who dies here ever really dies.” Evil never dies in Derry either. It reemerges from the sewer every 27 years in the form of a murderous, bloodthirsty clown called Pennywise, who preys on the town’s children. And he’s back for round two, red balloons and all.

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to release on September 6, 2019. Watch the spooky trailer below.