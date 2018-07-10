wardrobe.nyc wants you to buy its entire collection at once

WARDROBE.NYC, the minimal direct-to-consumer luxury label by designer Josh Goot and stylist Christine Centenera, is back with its second collection. As you might guess from the name, Release 02 | Sport will have you following Rick Owen’s incredible maxim that “Working out is modern couture.” They’ve also collaborated with Adidas Originals on a limited edition take on the Yung-1 sneaker, in white and light grey. “We’re honored to have the support of this iconic, innovative, and influential sportswear brand for our debut sports wardrobe,” says Centenera, whose most recent triumph was styling Virgil Abloh’s debut for Louis Vuitton.

Centenera and Goot have poured their serious fashion credentials into the collection, which they’re making available in an innovative new form — the collection is only available as a 10-piece wardrobe for $1500. The strict, all black uniform includes everything you might need for moving your toned limbs, from a wind breaker (not very toned) to bike shorts (more toned) a crop top ( very toned). The collection dropped today on their website — there’s only 500 sets, so you’ll have to be quick.