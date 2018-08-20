chanel is launching men's makeup

Chanel

The face of Chanel’s latest makeup line is… Gary Thompson? Ezra Miller? Daniel Kaluuya? Chanel is getting into the male “grooming” game with its first collection of men’s makeup, WWD reports. Branching out from the standard skincare and cologne, the three latest additions to Chanel’s Boy line include a matte moisturizing balm, four shades of tinted eyebrow pencil, and four shades of “tinted fluid.” That’s still 36 less shades offered by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty foundation, but we’ll wait for photos before judging whether Chanel has the range. (Kaluuya achieves his own luminous glow by blending Fenty’s Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in #480 and #490.)

Chanel will be testing the waters by launching in South Korea on September 1. The East Asian nation has a booming male beauty market, with many of the biggest K-beauty obsessives being men. In 2014, Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Pur Couture No. 52 lipstick sold out in stores around the world after being worn by Jeon Ji-Hyun of South Korean TV drama My Love From Another Star.

“Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women’s world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men,” Chanel said in a statement. “Lines, colors, attitudes, gestures….There is no absolutely feminine or masculine prerequisite: Style alone defines the person we wish to be. By creating Boy de Chanel, its first makeup line for men, Chanel reaffirms the ever-changing codes of an unchanging vision: Beauty is not a matter of gender, it is a matter of style.”

Chanel isn’t the only brand thinking that. Last year, Covergirl hired YouTube star/Ebola James Charles as its first male face, while Maybelline tapped online beauty guru Manny Gutierrez as its first spokesperson. Chanel’s new makeup will be available worldwide in November, just in time for the holiday party season.