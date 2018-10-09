daily horoscopes: october 9, 2018

The Moon and Mercury move into Scorpio, today. This means you’ll have to make more of an effort not to get stuck in your head or think of the worst case-scenario.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon sign below, keep yourself busy, continuously bring your thoughts back to what matters, and you should be fine.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t obsess about what money, job, relationship, title or houseplant you don’t have, today. The focus on lack will only bring you more of it. Trade worry for gratitude, breathe and make a budget if it really feels that serious.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The Moon and Mercury in your sign can feel overwhelming, or you could use their vibrant energy to your advantage. Use some kind of writing practice to ground and organize whatever is on your mind and take everything one task at a time.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You of all people should know that “I can’t” is just what humans say when they know they don’t want to take a risk and commit to something that could fail or be otherwise painful. There is nothing you “can’t” do, Sag, and you know it. Shift your perspective on what is under your influence and then take another look at your problems to see new solutions.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a unique relationship to Scorpio vibes. They feel so much more relatable and endearing to you. Your ability to give advice that comes from heightened perception, practicality, and love will be at an all time high, now. Offer your friends some space to vent and exercise this transient skill.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

The people around you will be more receptive to what you have to say, right now, than usual. Especially if it comes from a place of vulnerability. If there is something you’ve needed to say for a long time, the world welcomes your confession. The question is: will you allow yourself the satisfaction of a true release?

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You are more receptive to deep, new, philosophical, spiritual and historical information, now. Use this special time to dig into a concept that you have been wanting to chew on but haven’t quite had the emotional or mental space to, yet. Now is the time.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Secrets are a difficult burden to bear. And, as much as it may seem like the contrary, they are a much heavier than the truth. Allow yourself to divulge some truths, in whatever form feels safe, now. To continue to carry them on your back is unsustainable and you’ll feel much better when there is full room to breathe, again.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Scorpio is the sign opposite to you. This tension can be creative or destructive. Choose wisely. The more you try to overpower and oppose, the less progress you make. Let the inclination to dominate, either through force or manipulation, go. Your energy will be better used and appreciated elsewhere.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you’ve got house chores and organizational duties (emotional or physical) that you’ve been neglecting, attempt to complete them, today. Put on some music, burn incense, do whatever you can to make the process enjoyable so that you can remain present in it. Cleaning and organizing your space is productive and is a form of self-care!

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Try out a new form of self-expression, today. Whether it be artistic or some other outlet or channel, find new ways to say old things and new forms that match new feelings. You’re growing and changing and your outlets for processing should match the new growth.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Take a close look at your comfort zone, today. Is it suffocating you? Or is it so big that it is knocking other people off the stage? Honest reflection on this will help you to understand where you stand in yourself and the space you take up, and give you useful insight into how you may want to do it differently, from now on.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Virgo. You’re doing the best you can with what you have. Can anyone really expect anything more of you? No. So don’t expect unrealistic things of yourself. Give yourself a fair shot at success by always being your own number one fan and keep your expectations in check.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.