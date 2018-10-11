troye sivan and charli xcx bring back 90s nostalgia in their new video

This week was getting a bit much, wasn’t it? Needed some light relief, didn’t we? Don’t worry. Pop saviours Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have joined forces on the music video for their pop bop collab, 1999, and honestly, it rules. Paying homage to all of your favorite 90s cultural moments, the twosome reenact scenes from American Beauty, Titanic, The Matrix, and The Blair Witch Project. There are faux commercials for Baby G, Sketchers and Nokia, a Backstreet Boys music video and — wait for it — The Dancing Baby.

Wanna see Troye as Eminem? Troye with JT noodle hair? Troye doing red carpet freak chic as the Marilyn Manson to Charli’s Dita Von Teese? You got it. Charli as Baby Spice? The duo as real life Sims dancing on a burning countertop? All of your weird fan-fiction daydreams have been realized in this Charli XCX and Ryan Staake-directed mind blow of a visual. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.