tyler is kali uchis's flower boy in her new video for 'after the storm'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

After The Storm comes a rainbow-colored Americana-themed music video starring your favorite fictional couple: Kali Uchis and Tyler, The Creator. Taken from her long-awaited and yet to be named debut album due this Spring, Kali’s well-received single also features soul legend, and her own personal hero, Bootsy Collins. In the video, by California dream-director and perfect match for Kali, Nadia Lee Cohen, we meet the bored looking singer as she eats Bootsy cereal in her kitchen, longing for a lover. Shit turns Little Shop Of Horrors-meets-Michel Gondry, as she buys a packet of boyfriend seeds and watches Tyler grow as the seasons change.