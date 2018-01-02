gosha rubchinskiy’s burberry capsule collection is finally here

Photography Gosha Rubchinskiy

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

New year, new me, new capsule collection from Gosha and Burberry — what better way to start of 2018? It was announced today that the highly anticipated collaboration will hit stores January 6th, originally previewed as part of Gosha’s spring/summer 18 menswear show in St. Petersburg.

The Gosha x Burberry line is a perfect mesh between the two brands, and a reinterpretation of Burberry icons through a post-soviet streetwear lens. Think lots of iconic Burberry check, but lots of oversized fits. The classic Burberry trench coat is reimagined in two-tone honey and navy cotton gabardine, embroidered with Gosha’s initials, and there’s a matching bucket hat, baseball cat, and duckbill cap to match (all with ear flaps to keep out the Russian winter cold).

“Working with Christopher has been a great adventure,” Gosha said of the upcoming collection. “Burberry has always symbolized the epitome of classic British style to me. Their timeless pieces are the perfect balance to modern streetwear creating a great mix. Our extended collaboration, from my spring/summer 18 collection to Burberry’s Here We Are zine and exhibition, really embodies what I feel is British culture today — a mix of iconic pieces and youth.”

The new collection does in many ways feel like a continuation of Burberry’s Here We Are exhibition. Displayed in September at London’s Old Sessions House, Gosha shot portraits of young British people wearing Burberry for the exhibition. He also showcased never-before-seen works at the exhibition, including prints, projections, and installations.

Gosha x Burberry is available online and in select stores this Saturday at Burberry, Dover Street Market, and Comme des Garcons concessions. Find out more about the collection here.