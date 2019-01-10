frank ocean wants you to moisturize

Photo via Instagram.

In a rare interview with GQ, Frank Ocean candidly chatted with Vegyn and Emmett Cruddas, hosts of his Apple Music show, Blonded Radio, about a number of topics from his decision to make his Instagram public last year to his skin care routine. While Pharrell insists it’s all about exfoliating (“It's been all these years, and Pharrell still hasn't given us the keys yet. He just says ‘exfoliate,’ but it's not just ‘exfoliate’: We need more keys,” Frank says), Frank’s routine is all about a good night cream.

“Man, listen…some days, like today, I feel very beautiful. But some days, like in the winter, when I wear a lot of knit hats, my skin doesn't like that…” Frank says. He also lets us in on a little tip that his Mom told him years ago. If you suffer from sensitive skin in winter, it might be helpful to have silk stitched inside the lining of your hats to avoid irritation. Apparently, a silk babushka (like A$AP Rocky’s Gucci look here), works too. “I didn't listen to my mom, but I really do believe in a night cream. I feel like men just go to sleep. They may wash their face or they don't even bother—they go to sleep with the day face on. You really need to do a gentle wash and put a night moisturizer on,” Frank explains. “You can't have the retinol in your creams in the day because it makes you more sun-sensitive, so you wanna throw that on at night. I need the night cream because when I wake up I feel very beautiful, moisturized and ready to have people making eye contact with me, ready to look above my eyebrow, below the eyebrow. [laughs] That's the life hack right there.” Thanks Frank!