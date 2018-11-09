daily horoscopes: november 9, 2018

Just as “cuffing season” begins, we get a lovely planetary boost in all things love and sex to help us find and keep what we need to feel romantically and physically satisfied.



Read the horoscopes for your Rising, Sun and Moon signs for tips on how not to waste the power of this moment!

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are a strong person who can take care of yourself, but if that’s the only side you show, people won’t understand what they have to offer you. Try to show a softer side of yourself and be vulnerable in ways that allow people to show that they can hold you, today. You deserve to be taken care of, and, as long as you allow people to, so you shall.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There are certain parts of love that you really like, and some parts that make you frustrated and bored. Try to think of ways that you can make the more mundane parts of relationships more exciting or enticing to you, so that your favorite kind of love can be something you can both find and keep much easier.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When it comes to love, there isn’t much you can control, and not much you should want to. Beware of any urge to dominate and try and choose date ideas and scenarios that allow you to let loose and just have fun. The kind of love that encourages you to let go and feel safe to do so is the kind you’ll want to keep.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You are incredibly intelligent and are used to being “the interesting one” in the relationship. But this may not satisfy you in the long run. Make sure that you choose partners who you feel match you and bring something unique to the table that you don’t. It will make for a much more interesting and fulfilling love and life.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be very careful not to replace taking care of your own needs with taking care of someone else’s. A partnership is about reciprocity and those you love should want you to be and feel your best. Watch out for anyone who never asks you how you are and what you need. You give so much of yourself, and your time and care, and it absolutely should be returned to you. Remember that.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The early stages and physical side of relationships is exciting, but these are the parts that waiver when things get tough. Vet the people you give your time to by seeing what they’re like when things aren’t so good and hot and you need to lean on them. This will also serve as a great foundation to steady and sustain intimacy (because commitment and stamina is attractive) so it’s a win-win.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You love love and it loves you. But, sometimes, you get a little caught up in what feels good and don’t advocate for yourself. Work on your ability to stand up for what you need, even if it might ruin the feel-good-moment for just a second. You deserve to be heard and tended to, always. Not just when it’s convenient or pleasurable for the other person.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You love excitement and if love gives you that, you’re all for it. Be careful that you’re on the same page with the people you’re having fun with about your expectations and direction so that it’s actually fun for everyone. Being on the same page brings ease that will allow you to be more in the moment and enjoy what you’ve got while you got it much more.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

In the beginning stages of love, you can forget to lower your guard and can become unnecessarily sensitive and worried about what everything that person says and does “means.” Take a load off and just play the game for a little while. Disrupt harmful behaviour if that’s what’s going on, but know how to tell the difference between reality and the fear story you’ve made up in your mind.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Make sure you don’t just fall in love with the chase. Because the human that you get at the end is what you have to deal with and actually love for it to mean anything. Know the difference by getting out of your head and into the moment as much as possible and be honest. It’s all about having the most fun with the least harm.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sometimes it can be hard for people to know you like them because your love language can be very specific. Try to have as many open conversations about your feelings and how you like to show your affection so there’s no misunderstanding and everyone can get what they want, how they want it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

How to love is something you know very well. How to receive it is whole different thing. So, think about it: how do you want people to love you? How do you want to be romanced? Start with how people make you feel loved now, or have in the past, and work from there. Then it’s just a matter or “ask and you shall receive.”

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.