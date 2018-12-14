daily horoscopes: december 14, 2018

After a couple of weeks of limbo, we are beginning to pick up a little more speed and stability.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to understand how to use today, and the weekend, to start heading in a new direction.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The speed at which you will be able to achieve anything, right now, will depend on how closely that path is aligned with your personal value system. Evaluate why you are saying “yes” to certain things and “no” to others. The clearer you can be about your motivation, the more confidence and grace you will have on your journey onto bigger and better things.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you can’t see yourself in the work you’re doing in the world, why are you doing it? Now is a good time to spend time alone and figure out how you can infuse more of yourself and your story into all you do. Vulnerability is key in success. Push yourself, now, so that when your season comes, you’re ready for the spotlight.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Take a look at your current investments. Do they feed your personal goals and visions? Or have you been shrinking yourself and your needs? What’s good for the collective will always be good for you, but there’s no shame in wanting more. Find ways to make where and how you spend your time something to enjoy and be excited about or the work may not be sustainable for the long run.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Beware of what personality and capacity you are projecting to the people around you, right now. Whatever you exhibit is what people will expect from you, consistently. Make sure that whatever persona you take on is one that is authentic and sustainable for you, so there is no excuse to self-isolate or run your well dry for the sake of appearances.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There are lots of ways to be successful, but it’s always about being creative and strategic. Take some time to understand the problems you’re facing and the destinations you’re aiming for. Then, find all of the creative ways to get from point A to point B that you can think of. The more you remain in your comfort zone or tread the already-beaten paths, the more likely you are to get the same, frustrating results.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you’re having a hard time planning for the future, redirect your attention to where you are now. You are the lord of pleasure, and pleasure always requires presence. As you lean in to what feels good now, creative ways to manifest more of these moments in the future will start to reveal themselves, as you’re ready.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It can be hard to stand up for your beliefs when they are in the minority, but this is also when it is most important. There are very few, if any, successful people who never went out on a limb to back some of their most unpopular beliefs. Invest in yourself and your ideas as much as you do others and see where it takes you.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If you feel like you’re running out of options, you’re thinking too small. Your empathic abilities make it easy for you to find where you need to be and create the kind of community that understands your vision, wherever you are. Don’t sell yourself short because you’re scared of pushing the boundaries. That’s what life is all about.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes your fiery, spontaneous disposition causes you to forget that you thrive most when there is some kind of structure. Revisit the foundational actions of your daily life and see if you have been prioritizing the tasks that help you feel held, responsible, and supported. If not, move the reenvisioning of this aspect of your life to the top of your priority list.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Things have been so serious for you, lately. Step outside of your comfort zone and let loose, a little. Engage in some form of radical honesty, or take up some activity that you’ll have to learn through trial and error. To continue to push on things that are difficult and don’t seem to be working, will keep you treading water. You need a break and some new perspective.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Even though it may not “look” like it, you are growing. It can be hard to see it if you compare your journey to others, or if your perspective on growth needs new life. Look back on the last few months to understand the bigger picture, as of late. It will help you to contextualize how you’re feeling now and help prepare you for the future. Just give yourself space and time.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Perspective is everything. If you feel yourself hamster-wheeling or getting lost in the mundanity of your life, do something that jolts you out of the monotony so you can switch gears. The more you obsess, the bigger the problem becomes. Facilitate a break to give your problem-solving skills the reboot they need to really work for you.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.