we asked psychics to predict what 2019 will be like

Let’s be honest, nobody could have predicted what 2018 turned out to be. All the way back in January none of us had any idea of the Brexit shitshow to come. We couldn’t have foreseen Kanye’s pivot to Trump-Superfan. We didn’t know England might actually be a bit good at football. Who among us ever would have expected the discovery of that one big cow? Not me! To be honest, all those twists and turns have been quite traumatic. So, to avoid them in 2019, we spoke to some mystics, tarot readers, psychics and spiritualists — to ask them about what we can expect for the year ahead. It’s just better to be prepared, guys.

Canti, AKA Foxglove Tarot , describes herself as a witch, psychic, tarot reader and astrology enthusiast based in Bali. She harnessed her powers to tell us what we can expect this year.

What does 2019 hold politically?

If you're waiting for a battle of power between the conservatives and the liberals, 2019 is the year we've been waiting for. We're ending 2018 with the rise of the Democrats as they seized control of the House last November with more diverse candidates than ever. And they're not done yet.

Despite our expectation, The Two of Swords from the tarot indicates an unfavorable outcome from this year's political climate. The Democrats may show more grit and aptitude during their rise to the top, but I'm not sure if it's going to be enough to topple the status quo as The Republicans are equally strong in their influence. In this reading, The GOP is represented by The Hierophant, noting that they still have the power to make a significant decision in public policy. Overall, 2019 will be a year of power struggle, a deadlock to the current and latest mayhem. The competition between these two giant political parties will be stronger than ever, yet it seems to me that none of them will prevail by the end of 2019 unless they work together to sort out their differences and unify their values for the people.

Which will be the best month of 2019?

June 2019 will be one of the most exciting months of the year. We're going to start the month with Gemini season, and this is usually the time when we feel more uninhibited to express ourselves. Ideas will flourish, and we'll crave for more social interaction and recognition from others.

We'll spend the entire of January to May perfecting what we thought was the right path or 2019 goal for us. But by June, I think what we want is to have fun. We may throw away months of our hard work because it doesn't align with our new and refined values. It is also a chance to start over and rethink what we've contributed to our work and personal life. It may sound like a mess because it may include a lot of do-overs, but it's more of a Drew Barrymore chaos than a Lindsay Lohan one. Because by July, as we enter the Cancer season, everything will be a-okay once more.

Which will be the worst month of 2019?

To me, the worst month isn't the one where we experience hardship and tragedy (because as much as it's painful, those months bring more transformation than others), instead it’s the month where we feel stagnant because every single effort we make seems like it's going to waste. According to the reading that I got, that’s September. September will make us feel like we're hitting a wall, but it's not permanent. It’s just a phase we have to work for.

Will 2019 be a good or bad year overall?

It’s quite difficult for me to decide, because what constitutes a good or bad year is so subjective! In 2019, nothing comes off as natural. It takes a lot of perseverance, continuous learning and reshaping our perspective to be able to make it through to the end. Once again, we’ll feel like rookies, where everything we know about our personal life is not set in stone. There's no point of being rigid because adaptability and the ability to ride the wave is what brings you to the finish line.

This is the year where having raw talent means little to nothing if you don't supplement it with enough practice. Luck favours those who put their energy into honing their craft and admitting that they too make mistakes just like everyone else. It seems to me that karma will come faster to those whose heads are up in the air. The theme of perseverance and humility in 2019 makes the year a favorable period for the underdog and the lower/middle-class worker. But as you know, it may not be so pleasant for the opposite side.

Zaid, AKA @fabricbeneath , describes himself as an energy worker, poet, tarot reader and student of the now. He consulted the cards for us to map out the year ahead.

When I asked the tarot cards which card rules and represents the year of 2019, I got The Lovers (VI). As the name hints, The Lovers card is all about love, harmony and peace. 2019 generally appears to be a very steady year, full of love more than anything else. People will start using what they have been learning about themselves and their environment during the past three years to share love and encourage the abundance of it. The collective will start catching on to the fact that when you give from a source of love and positivity, you will be rewarded with opportunities full of positivity, too.

The Lovers also tell us that in 2019 we will see major reconnection between large bodies. Groups of people who have faced disconnection and barrier, especially over the past six years, are going to start connecting again and going back to their root state, for a higher good. These groups will be ones who have been in disagreement for a very long time, and will soon come to realise that the they in fact share the same goals and drives. These changes will lead to a domino effect of reconnection on all levels, interpersonal and intrapersonal. The Lovers card doesn’t necessarily mean that by the end of 2019 everyone will have found the love of their life, but it definitely means that people are very likely to find peace and connection between themselves and others in their community, as well as communities with other communities, and so on.



Unlike the past couple of years through which we faced major destruction of relationships and intense self-growth and discovery, 2019 is going to be our break, our time to heal without having to put a lot of work into it. The coming year is going to be easier on us, one that is full of happiness and enjoyment. Being ruled by The Lovers, 2019 seems to be insisting on bringing out the love even in those who are so blinded by hate, greed, and pain. Those still viewing the world and going about their days with bad intentions are going to face major changes that will force them to choose to see and act with love. Nothing to be afraid though, it’s pretty easy to choose to see through love and kindness.

There are two major events the world may face in 2019. The two will follow each other and will only take place if we prepare ourselves well for them. The first event is one that revolves around a group or an individual person that represents the King of Swords. The King of Swords is an authority figure who is harsh in their mannerisms, often going to extremes in order to get what they want. The figure will be met by a period of death and rebirth around the end of October, represented by the Death Card. The changes will definitely no longer allow the figure to use their power the same way they are used to, as the change will directly affect their position. This unexpected and sudden change of events will lead to a much needed short period of political peace and emotional rest across the entire world. The second event, which takes places in November, sees reconnection amongst groups of people and political bodies, lead by the need to for the global population to heal. Long time rivals will have to reach out to and settle their disagreements for the much needed greater good. But we need to be ready for it.

Donald Trump’s past is represented by the 10 of Pentacles. This is no surprise as the 10 of Pentacles represents wealth and the foundation of power. It had been a happy time for Trump, marked by the success of his presidential campaign and the implementation of many of his goals for the United States. The present time of Donald Trump is represented by the Judgement Card, and as the name indicates, there will soon be a lot of explaining for Trump to do. He is already being faced with a lot of questions and his actions are not being entirely accepted for what they are. Trump is no longer living in the state of joy that he had been in when he first got elected. The stress and karma is slowly catching up to him and very soon he may be forced under the lights of exposure to own up to his actions.

The Knight of Swords comes up as a piece of advice in the spread. The message is that we must do our best to have the truth come out. We should not, in any way, settle for less than we deserve when it comes to the truth.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.