to all the boys I’ve loved before is officially getting a sequel

The Netflix original movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before quickly charmed its viewers and became one of the most lovable movies of the year, landing a spot on our list of top ten coming of age movies that defined 2018. Not only for it’s relatable nostalgia — we’ve all had high school crushes that remain best kept secrets — but because it’s one of the few teenage movies that cast an Asian-American actress in the lead role. The first time Lana Condor watched the film, even she cried.

Earlier this month, when the details of Paramount’s multi-picture deal with Netflix came out, there was speculation about a sequel. But after author Jenny Han shared the news on Twitter and Lana Condor took to Instagram yesterday, things are looking officially official. In the words of Noah Centineo, who Lana facetimes in the announcement video, “Bring on the sequel! We are so excited!”

Now, with this comforting news, fans are beginning to speculate about John Ambrose. He made a brief, but dreamy appearance at the end of the movie, played by Jordan Burtchett, and he has a much larger role in the second book P.S. I Still Love You. Fans fear that John will be recast and played by an entirely new actor. Some think it will be Cole Sprouse. “You’re gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!” Lana says. We’ll just have to wait and see.