Dec 31 2018, 3:22pm

finally, gemma ward back on the pages of i-D!

We've always loved Gemma Ward, star of numerous i-D covers. Following her recent return to modelling, Sharna Osborne and Julia Sarr-Jamois shoot Gemma for The Superstar Issue.

This article originally appeared in i-D's The Superstar Issue, no. 354, Winter 2018

Gemma wears all clothing Prada resort 19.
Dress and boots Christopher Kane. Shorts Spanx.
Jumper Balenciaga. Jeans Beyond Retro. Belt vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Earrings Cartier. Shoes Christian Louboutin.
Jumper Stüssy.
Jacket Stella McCartney Resort 19. Body Repetto. Jeans Rokit. Shoes Christian Louboutin.
Dress Chloé Resort 19.
Body Repetto. Skirt Mango. Earrings Cartier.

Credits

Photography Sharna Osborne
Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois

Hair Gary Gill at Streeters. Make-up Thomas De Kluvyer at Art Partner using Chanel. Nail technician Sabrina Gayle at the Wall Group using Le Vernis in Arancino Vibrante and Chanel La Creme Main. Set design Thomas Petherick at CLM. Choreography Eric Christian. Photography assistance Jodie Herbage and Milly Cope. Styling assistance Emma Salahi, Celeste Parkinson and Daisy Dingley. Hair assistance Tom Wright. Make-up assistance Lauren Reynolds. Set design assistance Josh Thompson, Finola Simpson and Carys Hogan. Production Azra Moraca-Savva and Laura Grant-Evens at 360pm. Production assistance Chris Murdoch. Model Gemma Ward at IMG.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

 