msgm created its own imaginary coming-of-age rom com

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Against a cinema-sized screen backdrop, MSGM presented Spezzacuori (Heartbreaker), an imaginary film that set a modern-day fairytale on the streets of Milan. “Ever since I was a child, I’ve been captivated by fashion in films,” Giorgetti explained in his show notes. “I created this collection with a cinematic eye, telling a new tale about the MSGM woman today.” That new tale was a familiar film narrative distorted by MSGM’s kaleidoscope; a love story of female power and nocturnal passion, dark romance and city dreams seen through a fun-filled filter of digital prints, hearts, bows, optics, individuality and fun.

“Like characters in movies, we can tell so many stories with our clothes,” Giorgetti reminded us post-show. “These are stories that are both about our real lives, and the lives we dream of living.” This collection was a collage of the designer’s design crushes overlayed with real and imagined style memories from coming-of-age classics and iconic happily ever after rom-coms. The vivid red heart-adorned short bow dresses, dusty pink taffeta minidresses and the heart cut-out on black rollnecks with scene stealing puff sleeves wouldn’t have looked out of place in your favourite John Hughes high school prom scene. The fluffy mohair knits and mirrored PVC pleat pants could have been in a John Curtis feature, while the bittersweet oversized roses on black mini-dresses left me wanting to watch a Michel Gondry marathon.

Alongside the manipulated ubiquitous symbols of every Valentine’s Day, the prints included a special collaboration with Flash Art, the classic bi-monthly Italian art magazine that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Here its vintage covers transformed the everyday staples of a button-down, T-shirt and jeans. Giorgetti loves a graphic and this gave him this season’s high impact sartorial shout-out to yet another Milan-based cultural institution.

As MSGM prepares to celebrate its own anniversary -- it turns 10 in September -- its Milan-based founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti continued to personify the fresh energy and sense of excitement that has revived Milan Fashion Week. Here, he celebrated his team too. As the show credits flashed behind his autumn/winter 19 collection throughout, the family of creatives that continually push his forward were publicly thanked for their work. With Spezzacuori a sure fire hit, who’s ready for the MSGM film franchise? Stay tuned.

