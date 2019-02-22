everyone’s a winner as jeremy scott invited us all to the moschino game show

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

For autumn/winter 19, Jeremy Scott became the perfect host in a madcap Moschino take on television’s longest-running game show, The Price is Right. The small town Kansas-born creative force is all about magic-making, imagination-igniting, fun-fuelling, fantasy-fulfilling shows but this time he turned the dial up to 11. More than mere catwalk, the show saw models pose among prizes including a trip for two to Aspen, a home gym, a luggage set, a fitted kitchen, a La-Z-Boy and so much more. We never thought we would see Teddy Quinlivan “tease” a Ferrari but we did in Jeremy’s latest design daydream that provided pure fashion escapism.



“It's a bold, technicolour escape from reality that you look forward to at the end of the day,” Jeremy explained in the show notes as he unveiled the glitz, glam and camp of the Moschino game show . “It’s hard not to be a fan of game shows growing up in America,” he added post-show. “You see glamorous girls in glamorous outfits and it’s all about the luck of chance. It’s a very American idea that you can turn your life around, go from rags to riches with that lottery ticket or by selling that screenplay. There is something about it that captures the imagination.” From Kaia Gerber walking out in a $1,000,000 dollar bill ensemble and Adut Akech wrapped up in gold and jewels, through to the copy and pasted everyday pop culture kitsch and the drama of a TV Dinner cape dress, this quick-fix great American dream played out in true Jeremy Scott style.

Now, this isn’t Jeremy’s first game show fashion show. His eponymous autumn/winter 01 collection, the last show he presented in Paris, covered familiar ground and -- from the opening few looks that were reimagined in dollar prints through to a few of the prizes -- there were echoes of that collection to be rediscovered by those that know. For those that didn’t know, this was a reminder of just who Jeremy Scott is. “I am the king of camp,” he declared. He’s right. With this year’s Met Gala and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition entitled Camp: Notes on Fashion, Scott could write the book on it.

The latest chapter saw decadently cut dresses and jewel-adorned gowns, overlayed with prints of high impact household product packaging, slot machine handbags and Good Luck Trolls on dresses, all designed to make you feel like you’ve won life’s jackpot. This was a collection of get-rich dreams, of fantasies, of bright lights and extravagant prizes. Here on the Moschino Game Show, Jeremy Scott ensures that everyone goes home a winner.

Credits

Photography @mitchell_sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.