daily horoscopes: february 21, 2019

The Moon moves into Libra, today, and brings some much-needed levity to the table, if we want it.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can embrace this moment and receive what it has to offer you.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Any difficulty you are facing right now can be remedied by knowing that you are enough and are doing enough. If you did anymore than feels comfortable for you, right now, you would be doing both yourself and your work a huge disservice. Try to remain calm and confident in your abilities. Ask for help with the things that you need help with and only push yourself if you are sure that you are up for the challenge.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If you have expectations of people that they aren’t meeting, you have to speak up. No one can read your mind, and even if they did they would still wait for you to advocate for yourself and be given the go ahead to meet you where you are. Be careful not to build resentment about things that you have never given the opportunity to change. Today is a great day to talk things through and really listen to what people have to say. Afford yourself the opportunity to be pleasantly surprised.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You are doing better than you think, Taurus. This new pace and arena of experience will take some time for you to acclimate to. Give yourself a minute to become uncomfortable and just keep going. Learn to be okay with slipping up or not meeting your expectations every once in a while. The only person putting so much pressure on you is you. Figure out some way to give yourself perspective so that you can extend the compassion you give others to yourself.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Try and make everything a celebration, today. To live your life in reverence to the various people, places, objects, foods, etc, that keep you happy, healthy and moving forward. It is easy to get lost in the mundane and become bogged down by your to-do list, but just the fact that you have tasks to complete and the capacity to complete them is something to be grateful for. Turn your attention towards appreciation, today and you will be given more things to celebrate.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There’s nothing wrong with needing to take a little break and reconnect with yourself and your purpose. If you can indulge in some generative self-time, like a hike, spa day, mini getaway, etc, then do it. You don’t need to be available to everyone at all times and you don’t always need to be “productive.” Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is recharge. Find some small way to carve this space out for yourself, today, and feel good about doing it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Beware of listening too much to your brain, today. You can become easily worked up and therefore easily distracted from your tasks and intentions once you do. If you have favorite mantras, songs, etc, to help you get out of any funk once you’re in it, keep them handy. You’ve gotten into a good groove. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, know that that is not a sign that you are incapable, just a sign that you need to breathe, re-center and come back when you’re ready.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Think about how you can leave a little more room for mystery and spontaneity in your day, today. The more you plan every second, the more opportunities you have to become disappointed by “missing” something or falling short. Start by making a list on intentions, and then make a loose plan based on them and their level of importance or urgency. Giving yourself room to breathe will give you more energy and power for when you do need to be “on” and gives you plenty of opportunity to recoup so that you can continue to do it beyond just today.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be hard to hide how you’re feeling and what you want, today, and you shouldn’t have to. The only time you should filter yourself is if you check in with your intentions and they are coming from a place of judgement or pessimism. Otherwise, you and how you feel about what is going on around you deserves to take up space. This honesty will bring you closer to others and even reveal who has the tools to hold you properly. As long as you’re being authentic, you have nothing to lose.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today may be a test of your adaptability. You get to choose how you respond to the circumstances around you, and today will be a helpful mirror for what your go-to move is when things don’t go exactly as planned. Any issues with control will be revealed for what they are, but think about it as an opportunity to heal and shift, if necessary, rather than getting upset with yourself.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Who you are is under construction, and so your level of resonance with the people around you is also shifting. See if you can just enjoy people for who and what they are and what they bring to the table. Beware of trying to figure out if they “match up” with your vision for what they should be, for you or in the world. The more you extend compassion and understanding, the more will be extended to you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s a good day to go back to your old goal sheets, and your understanding of what you want your life legacy to be, and check-in. Where you are now is exactly where you are suppose to be in this process. Confusion, mistakes, triumphs, and all. Take ownership of where you are now and allow yourself to become grounded, reassured and energized by the incredible journey ahead of you.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Lean into things that push you to expand your vision of what is “right” in any given situation, today, or challenge your perspective. Consider everyone else’s input to be useful data and factors to take into account rather than just pitting them against your original plan or understanding of what you want people to want. To have other people invested in your vision enough to give you advice and want you to succeed is a gift. Treat it as such.