converse x jw anderson have given us the chunky sole we need

The Converse x JW Anderson ‘Run Star Hike’ reimagines your favorite Chuck via the conceptual cool of Jonathan Anderson. Since its debut last September in London at JW Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection, we haven’t stopped thinking about them. The collaboration is a contemporary union of the iconic Chuck Taylors and a classic runner, leaving the upper silhouette with the original All-Star canvas design, while adding a tri-color platform sole with sawtooth treads. This is not a first collaboration between the two brands, as we’ve seen Jonathon Anderson insert his reinterpretations before.

The design philosophy of pairing a heritage style with juxtaposed elements is at the heart of Anderson’s vision for the collaboration. “Contrasting proportions have always been part of my design aesthetic. When I approached this latest Converse, I was looking to recreate the same aesthetic by pairing the sole of a Run Star with the classic Chuck Taylor to emphasize the proportions,” says Jonathan Anderson. The time-honored silhouette by Converse is given a brand new treatment simply by switching up the sole, in turn, creating yet another original.

The Run Star Hike with it’s dynamic design is accompanied by subtle, meaningful details like the hand-drawn date “1917” etched near the patch on the shoe which signifies the year the All-Star was debuted—a nod at the deep history of Converse.

This release comes just in time for Valentine’s Day so treat the person that deserves all the love and good shoes the most: you.

