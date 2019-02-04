daily horoscopes: february 4, 2019

There’s a New Moon in Aquarius, today.

Our first Moon since the Eclipses.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to harness the energy of this Moon and use it to boost your creative energy.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

In the midst of your season, you get a fresh restart, a moment to refocus and really zero in on your next destination. Today is all about who you need to be to get the things you want. What words would you use, what outfits would you wear, and how would you hold yourself if you were where you want to be? Put yourself in your ideal shoes and work backwards from there, so that you can start to act as closely in alignment with future you as possible, and get yourself infinitely closer to living your dreams.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If your subconscious (dreamworld, whatever goes through your mind when you’re not actively “thinking”) has been a bit of a mess, lately, this Moon will give you a clean slate to work with. To get the full benefits of this, keep your mind as clear as possible. Don’t let it get clogged with podcasts, music lyrics, or anyone else’s advice about what you should or shouldn’t be doing. Just give it space to breathe so that you can reset it and make it a space that feels clear of clutter and open to any messages of inner guidance and encouragement you may need to hear, right now.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Surrounding yourself with people who remind you of who you are and all you have is a good choice, today. If you’ve been caught in a game of comparison, now is the time to remember and hone in on what you have to give that is unique and useful to the people around you. Only you can do things the way you do, with the power and intention you have. Re-direct your attention whenever you find yourself looking anywhere other than at your own great work and potential. You’re in your own lane, Aries. Let people being in theirs inspire and not discourage you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

This New Moon occurs in your tenth house of public persona and career. You’re at a turning point where something you’ve been working on is about to get more public. Are you ready? There’s no reason to be scared or to shy away from this phase of your creative process. It is the time to embrace it and really let the world know what you’re working with. Once you show your hand, you can’t go back, and this is a great step in being accountable to your visions. You’ve been working stealth long enough. It’s time to let people know what you’re working with and follow through on your potential.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The need for some adventure and rule-breaking is on the menu for you, today, Gemini. How have you been playing it too safe and only treading already-worn paths? How can you make some kind of move to freshen your perspective on how to approach you projects and relationships? It’s not about a complete, overnight transformation, but just the ignition of a spark to help light a new fire under your a** and push you to new heights in your creativity and overall success.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You can’t help how everyone else acts, what they think of you, or how they treat you, but you do get to decide how you react. This New Moon my bring some old pain to the surface. It didn’t come up for you to run or hide from it. Whatever it is, if there is still pain attached to the memory, you need to find a new relationship to it. It’s time to take control of your life and mind in a way that empowers you to never make the same mistakes twice. Feel your way through the lesson and really think through how you’ll integrate it from now on.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Who you are can be reflected in the people around you, but no one can define you if you don’t allow them to. Now is the time to find the balance between your need to be seen, and how you can do that for others, without losing yourself in either process. This may require you to cut out anyone who has never been able to accurately see and support you. It may also mean a lot of solitude. Whatever it takes, find spaces, people and processes that allow you to explore who you want to be without judgement and who expect the same in return to keep yourself accountable.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s a good time to take a look at the exchanges you engage in purely out of survival. The stuff you do because you believe you have to. There is always another way. See if you can brainstorm ways to replace soul-sucking interactions and agreements with things that genuinely excite you or please you in some way. Or, think of ways to delegate out the stuff that feels obligatory but depletes your energy. To limit your investments in things that don’t make you feel good is self-care. Let yourself figure out new ways to satisfy the “need” with no guilt, shame, or apology for how you feel or what you decide to do about it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not give up, now, Libra. Whatever you’re excited about but not sure is “going anywhere” is just getting started. This New Moon, get grounded into your commitment to seeing the things you have started through, no matter how precarious they may be in the beginning. If they feel good in your body, they align with your values, and they encourage your creativity, hold on to hope and let the process unfold without judging or rushing it. Your time is coming.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There is a big shift upon you; the way that you see and understand yourself within your surroundings and in relationship to your past. This feeling of contrast and time of reflection is crucial for the growth spurt you are about to experience. Keep your eyes wide open, and don’t judge yourself for where you are in comparison to where you think you should be. You’ll get there if you’re suppose to get there and you won’t if you won’t. Focus on what feels good to embody and believe in, right now, and let go of needing to “figure out” the rest.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the day to do something that lets the world know you take yourself, and your ideas, seriously. Maybe it’s an email you’ve been afraid to send, making a huge announcement, quitting a sh*tty job, or applying to something that scares you. Whatever it is, you’ll never know how good it could be, and how grand your life could be, if you never take the chance. You’ve never been one to be shy or back down from a challenge, so don’t start now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your stability is always on your mind, but it’s time to think bigger than that, Capricorn. Becoming caught in the day-to-day without lifting your head to remind yourself of the big goals you’re working towards can slow your pace and allow you to get frustrated with little things that don’t really matter. Use today to re-acquaint yourself with your broader visions for your life and your work and pick your battles wisely. Once you gain success, those that have never attempted it will have a lot to say. Ignore them and instead invest your energy in taking care of yourself so you can maintain your stamina in your current uphill climb.