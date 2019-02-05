saint laurent produced travis scott’s new video

Following his divisive Super Bowl performance on Saturday, and the release of the video for his James Blake collaboration, Mile High, Travis Scott has released a new video for Can’t Say. The track -- a standout from last year’s critical and commercial smash Astroworld and considered by many to be the jewel in its crown -- features Don Toliver, a Houston-born rapper signed to Travis’s Cactus Jack Records, and the immortal lines, “Hoes come through just to touch us, I'ma tell the truth like Usher / You already know how I bust her, slang my chop from Russia”.

Directed by Nathalie Canguilhem, and produced by Saint Laurent, the video has an entire wardrobe courtesy of Anthony Vaccarello. Given that music videos are a hotbed of brand endorsement, and the fact Travis has been a Saint Laurent ambassador for a little while now -- featuring in multiple campaigns and often spotted in an SL get-up when papped out and about with Kylie Jenner -- this creative-commercial union is of little surprise. Is this the future of fashion campaigns? Think piece alert!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.