supreme's latest collaboration is with jean paul gaultier

Photography Collier Schorr courtesy of Supreme.

For its latest collaboration, Supreme tapped Jean Paul Gaultier to design some undoubtedly covetable pieces for the streetwear brand that will also undoubtedly sell out in minutes. The first of which, looks to be a "Gaultier Supreme" logo belt that was featured in the brand’s announcement of the collab on Instagram this morning. Or the orange, all over graphic pants.

Gaultier will revisit looks from his 90s ready-to-wear archive, following his iconic costumes for Madonna’s 1990 Blond Ambition tour, so it’s only fitting that Lourdes Leon appears in the first few images of the campaign alongside Sancheeto, shot by Collier Schorr. The designer will also revive his ‘Fight Racism’ t-shirts, and even print them on pants.

“I have been including elements of sportswear in my collections from the very beginning,” Gaultier told Vogue. “It has been one of my codes and my obsessions, I even developed a line ‘Junior Gaultier’ at the end of the 1980s [with that focus]. With Supreme, this inspiration will find its way to a new generation.”

The collab will be released on April 11 in stores worldwide and online, so get ready to get in line. If we’ve learned anything from the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection or the auctioning of a complete collection of Supreme skate decks at $800k, Gaultier Supreme will resell at like 348983421x the original price.